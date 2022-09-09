Disney+ Hotstar India’s ‘Mahabharata’ and Karan Johar Shows Revealed at D23 Expo

Streamer Disney+ Hotstar has revealed three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo.

A new version of Indian epic “Mahabharata,” which maps the conflict between warring cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.

Indian media personality Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan” returns for season 8. It is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anisha Baig for Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra are also producing Bollywood-set drama series “Showtime.”

At D23 Expo, Gaurav Banerjee, head of content, Disney+ Hotstar, participated in a panel on international content, alongside Rebecca Campbell, chair, international content and operations, The Walt Disney Company, Fernando Barbosa, senior VP, media distribution and production, LATAM, Jessica Kam-Engle, head of content and development, APAC and Lee Mason, director, scripted content, EMEA. The discussion focused on global content trends, particularly highlighting Disney+ Hotstar’s role in shaping content in India and beyond.

Banerjee said: “Over the last several years, India has emerged as a content powerhouse, pushing the envelope with stories that transcend language and cultural boundaries. For a nation at the center of the OTT [streaming] revolution, Disney+ Hotstar’s pioneering stories have been dominating viewers’ preferred content library. We couldn’t have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows ‘Showtime,’ ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8.”

Johar said: “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, ‘Koffee With Karan,’ happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, ‘Showtime,’ which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

Mantena added: “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The ‘Mahabharata’ – one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses.”