‘The Department of Time’s’ Onza Unveils Development and Co-Production Pact with Intrepidus

Spain’s Onza Entertainment, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” is joining forces with outfit Intrépidus to develop and co-produce TV fiction and films for the Spanish and the international markets.

With the deal, Onza continues putting creative talent at its core and strengthening its creators network.

Recently launched by Fernando J. Múñez, writer and creator of Atresmedia and Netflix period TV series “La Cocinera de Castamar,” actor Rodolfo Sancho and executive producer Esteban Zabala, Intrépidus specializes in screenplay creation and audiovisual contents’ development and production.

Early TV series projects developed under the alliance take in period family drama “Antes se secará la tierra,” based on a novel penned by Múñez, scheduled to be published by powerhouse Editorial Planeta in February, and “Canalla,” based on a still to be published book by writer Pilar Pascual Echalecu.

Onza and Intrépidus are also developing supernatural thriller “Umbrales,” co-created by Múñez and Pascual Echalecu, which marks Onza’s entry into fiction feature film production.

Rodolfo Sancho, star of pubcaster TVE and Netflix cult series “The Department of Time” and an Intrépidus partner, will take an acting role in the film.

“Intrépidus is a production company with great creative talent and we are convinced that, thanks to this alliance, great audiovisual projects will see the light of day,” said Onza CEO Gonzalo Sagardía.

“It is an honor that Onza has trusted Intrépidus as a source of talent and we are deeply convinced that with our production companies joining forces will allow us to achieve our strategic objectives in the coming years,” Intrépidus’ Zabala said.

“We want to be a home for all kinds of creative talent and continue telling stories that we are passionate about and that can reach wide audiences,” said Valentina Pozzoli, director of content development at Onza.

“Collaborating with the entire Onza team is a guarantee that these projects find the space and adequate support to develop. ‘Antes se secará la tierra,’ ‘Canalla’ and ‘Umbrales’ are the first three projects in a portfolio of 20 titles developed at Intrépidus, many of which we hope to co-produce with Onza,” Múñez added.