‘Day of the Jackal’ Spy Thriller to Be Reimagined as TV Series for Peacock, Sky

Spy thriller “The Day of the Jackal” is getting a reimagined TV adaptation from “Downton Abbey” producers Carnival Films.

U.K. pay-TV operator Sky and streaming service Peacock have commissioned an original series inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s novel and its award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures.

The new series is described as a “contemporary reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film.” The project will remain true to the DNA of the original IP, but will delve deeper into the “anti-hero” of the story in a high-octane “cat and mouse thriller” that’s set amid a turbulent geo-political landscape.

First published in 1971, “The Day of the Jackal” tells the story of a professional assassin, known only as the “Jackal,” who is hired by French dissident org the OAS to kill then-President of France Charles de Gaulle.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios-backed Carnival Films, in association with Sky Studios. Irish screenwriter Ronan Bennett is attached to write and showrun, while Brian Kirk will be lead director.

The series will go into production next summer.

“The Day of the Jackal” was commissioned by Gabriel Silver, the outgoing director of commissioning for drama, and Sam Hoyle, executive producer, at Sky Studios for Zai Bennett, MD of content at Sky U.K. and Ireland. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant are executive producers for Carnival Films, while author Forsyth is a consulting producer and Christopher Hall is producer.

There series will be available on Peacock in the U.S. and on Sky in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series.

Gareth Neame, executive producer for Carnival Films, said: “It is an exciting prospect to work with Ronan Bennett and Brian Kirk on this contemporary cat-and-mouse thriller inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s respected novel and the much admired and remembered Fred Zinnemann movie. We’ll retain the pan-European setting and play to the strengths of episodic television in this fast paced, intelligent international thriller with the story of an assassin and the race to stop him still at the heart of the action.”

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: “We’re excited to adapt this internationally recognized classic into an updated, timely, political thriller. Shepherded by novelist and showrunner Ronan Bennett and Carnival, this action-packed high-stakes drama is sure to be an edge-of-your seat adventure for Peacock audiences.”

Meghan Lyvers, director of original drama at Sky Studios U.K. and Ireland, said: “’The Day of the Jackal’ is a timeless international espionage thriller that is beloved the world over. Ronan’s propulsive storytelling will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and we cannot wait to bring this premium, cinematic, globe-trotting series to Sky audiences across Europe.”