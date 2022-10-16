David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now

The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets.

The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics.

Written by George Kay (“Lupin”) and produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, the drama tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, whose death from polonium poisoning in November 2006 triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and AMC+ have acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the drama, while Amazon’s Prime Video has taken the series in Canada.

In Europe “Litvinenko” will air on M6 France, ProSieben Sat1 Germany and Sky Italia, among others, while in Asia Pacific, Seven Network Australia, TVNZ (New Zealand) and Now TV Hong Kong have picked up the show. Viacom 18 which will make it available across the Indian sub-continent (BookMyShow which will hold the TVOD rights in India, through its platform BookMyShow Stream). Elsewhere, M-Net has taken the drama in a pan-Africa deal.

Ruth Berry, MD of global distribution at ITV Studios, said: “This fascinating, thought-provoking story would pique the interest of viewers globally at any point, but perhaps never more so than this current moment in time. We’re immensely proud to play our part in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Alexander Litvinenko’s death around the world.”

Directed by Jim Field Smith (“Criminal”) the drama is executive produced by Patrick Spence for ITV Studios, Josephine Zapata Genetay for NENT Group, Lucy Bedford for Tiger Aspect Productions, George Kay, Jim Field Smith and Tennant.

The co-producer is Richard Kerbaj for Livedrop Media and the drama will be produced by Chris May.