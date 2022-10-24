Canadian Broadcasting Legend David Suzuki to Step Down From Hosting CBC‘s ’The Nature of Things’ After 43 Years

World-renowned environmentalist David Suzuki is retiring from CBC series “The Nature of Things” after 43 years. The 86-year-old science host confirmed the news during an interview on Sunday night’s broadcast of “The National.”

“I have been fortunate to have been endowed with good health which has enabled me to remain the host of the series long after my ‘best before date’,” Suzuki said.

“Ageing is a natural biological process that creates opportunity for fresher, more imaginative input from younger people and for years, I have warned that to ensure the continuation of ‘The Nature of Things,’ we must prepare for the transition when I leave. That moment is now.”

Suzuki returns for the show’s 62nd season launch on Jan. 6, 2023, before stepping down next spring. CBC has confirmed it will announce new hosting plans in the coming weeks.

“I am so grateful to Canadians who have kept us on air and to the CBC for sticking with me,” Suzuki continued. “’The Nature of Things’ is a unique series that stems from an eco-centric rather than anthropocentric perspective, a critical understanding of how we got into the mess we are in and how to move out of it.”

For more than four decades, Suzuki has educated Canadians and citizens around the world through the documentary-style programming of “The Nature of Things.” The series shines a light on the consequences of human nature and the possibilities of science in an accessible way for viewers of all ages.

Suzuki’s first episode aired 43 years ago to the day on Monday, on Oct. 24, 1979. Previously, the series was co-hosted by Donald Ivey and Patterson Hume, with guest hosts including Lister Sinclair, Donald Crowdis and John Livingston.

Before his career as a host, Suzuki was a distinguished professor and geneticist. He has written more than 50 books, holds several honorary degrees and awards and has been recognized by the UN for his environmental leadership.

Suzuki was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1976 and elevated to Companion of the Order of Canada in 2005 — the country’s greatest honors. The David Suzuki Foundation founder is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and in 1986, he received the Royal Bank Award and the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science.

“David has made science more accessible to countless viewers in Canada and around the world, finding new ways to demystify our complex world and illustrate how the future of humanity and the natural world cannot be separated — long before climate change became a hot topic,” said Barbara Williams, executive VP of CBC, in a statement.

“We thank David for challenging and inspiring so many of us to look at ourselves and our planet in new ways, and look forward to celebrating his indelible legacy and final season next year.”