Paramount TV Chief David Nevins Talks #MeToo, ‘American Gigolo,’ Reveals Louis C.K. Documentary in The Works

Paramount+’s chief content officer and Paramount TV boss for scripted originals has revealed the streamer is working on a documentary about Louis C.K., the disgraced comedian who stepped back from public life after he was caught up in the #MeToo movement.

According to Nevins it will involve the New York Times reporters who broke the story that Louis C.K. had been accused of sexual misconduct by five women. “Louis CK is a slightly different situation [to Harvey Weinstein] and a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way,” said Nevins during a talk at the Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland on Thursday morning.

“I don’t think the social change that #MetToo has brought about is resolved at all,” Nevins said. “There’s a bit of backlash against #MeToo, who has to go away and who’s allowed to come back.”

Nevins also discussed the next season of “Billions,” which he said will include commentary on Russian oligarchs in light of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “[This is] a show that deals with streams of wealth and the corruptions of power. How do you not deal with the Russian billionaires, the oligarchs?”

“[The show has] brilliant things to say about this, the Russian oligarchs in London, because that’s seems to be a big story, you know like a big part of that show.

Nevins also showed a clip of the upcoming “American Gigolo” series. When asked about Paul Schrader’s lukewarm response to news of the re-boot, Nevins replied that Schrader didn’t know what the plans were for the series and that it wasn’t simply a re-make of the 1980 film.