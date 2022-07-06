Detective Drama ‘Dalgliesh’ Gets Second and Third Season Order From AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, Channel 5

British detective drama “Dalgliesh” is set to return after getting a second season order from AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Channel 5.

The second season, which will consist of six episodes, will be based on three more P.D. James novels with Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell”) reprising his role as the enigmatic chief investigator. It is currently shooting in Northern Ireland with a scheduled TX on Channel 5 in 2023.

Details on the third season are still to be announced with filming set to begin in 2023.

Season two will be split into three parts – “Death Of An Expert Witness,” “A Certain Justice” and “The Murder Room” – each two episodes long.

Helen Edmundson (“The Suspicions of Mr Whicher”) returns as lead writer while Stewart Harcourt (“Maigret”) joins to write “A Certain Justice,” which Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill (“The Dig”) will direct. Geoff Sax (“Us”) will direct “Death of an Expert Witness.”

New Pictures (“The Missing”) are set to produce both seasons with Acorn Media Enterprises distributing in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Mexico and All3Media International distributing for the rest of the world.

Brendan Mullin is set to produce while Elaine Pyke, Willow Grylls, Emily Russell and Helen Edmundson will exec produce for All3Media-owned New Pictures.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer for Paramount in the U.K. commissioned the double season.

“’Dalgliesh’ proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels,” Cardwell said in a statement.