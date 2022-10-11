Cottonwood, Ananey Partner on ‘Fairy Express,’ Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Studios’ Cottonwood Media, a class act on the European animation scene, has pacted with top Israeli production house Ananey Studios, a Paramount company, to co-produce together “Fairy Express,” a new CGI animated series.

Federation Kids & Family has acquires worldwide distribution rights to “Fairy Express,” which it will introduce to buyers at Cannes Mipcom trade fair, which begins this weekend with a two-day MipJunior forum.

Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel, the 52-episode “Fairy Express” targets 4-6 year olds and is tellingly upbeat at a time that markets are looking for more feel good shows.

In it, three entrepreneurial fairies – Charm, Pixie and Wonder – have invented a special App, called Fairy Express. Every day, they fly to Wishington, a charming coastal town, where kids are eagerly waiting.

They can get help from an instant 21st Century magical service with a solution only a magic spell away. Or five, when the first spell backfires. “But even when things go wrong, everyone knows that a little mess is all part of the magic,” the synopsis runs.

Tykes can relate to the cases involved, whether a young dog walker who lost all 10 dogs in his care; a girl whose birthday invites were sent for the wrong day.

“Fairy Express” is based on an original concept by Emmy and BAFTA nominated creator-director Gili Dolev (“Zack and Quack,” “Nella the Princess Knight,” “Powerbirds”) and Shirley Oran (“Craft Party,” “Hahamama”), co-creator & head of kids and family, Ananey Studios.

The series is also executive produced by Dolev and Oran, and produced by Cottonwood Media co-founders David Michel, Cécile Lauritano and Zoé Carrera Allaix.

“Fairy Express is one of those exquisite projects that will make kids smile, laugh and pretty much give them a hug from the inside out,” Michel, Lauritano and Carrera Allaix said in a joint statement.

“We are so excited to launch this very modern tale of classic fairy tales, with very (very) cute “Fairies in Training!,” added Monica Levy, Federation Kids & Family sales head.

Calling the new show “sweet and charming,” Hila Pachter, Ananey Studios head of international relations, said she couldn’t “wait to sprinkle magic on viewers everywhere.”