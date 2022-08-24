‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season Two Features ‘More Kaleb, More Gerald,’ Promises Amazon Prime Video U.K.’s Head of Originals

“Clarkson’s Farm,” the break-out British Amazon Prime Video hit starring former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson attempting to run a farm in the Cotswolds, has just wrapped and is already in the edit suite, confirmed Amazon Studios’ U.K. head of originals Dan Grabiner.

“Because it’s farming and it’s authentic it’s so linked to the seasons and the farming year and the weather and things like that,” Grabiner said at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday morning. “Season 2 has just about wrapped filming. It looks amazing, I think that’s fair to say.”

Grabiner also promised fans more of the show’s break-out stars Kaleb Cooper, a farming contractor, and experienced farmer Gerald Cooper, who tries to guide Clarkson in his thick West Country accent.

“We’re just going into the edit now and it’s looking very good,” Grabiner continued. “More Kaleb Cooper, more Gerald. You can understand a little bit more of Gerald this time. I think maybe every season, you’ll understand a few more words of Gerald.”

“It’s going very, very well. And also it’s just great to see someone like Kaleb, he had never been on television before. He’s an authentic – he was the tractor driver who happened to work nearby the farm. And I think it just shows you that new talent, particularly that sort of expert, authentic talent can just explode with the right vehicle and the right approach to the show. So I think observing his rise has been really an exciting part of that show.”

Grabiner also noted the show’s unexpected popularity, which has seen thousands of fans descend on the farm’s shop and make-shift cafe in real life. “[It] was intended as you know, not a small show but a relatively kind of contained show and it just grew and grew and grew. And we’re so thrilled that that’s grown into an absolutely enormous global hit with a really, really passionate fan base around it, which has been great.”