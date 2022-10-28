‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season 3 Greenlit by Prime Video, Already in Production

“Clarkson’s Farm,” the surprise pastoral smash hit from Amazon Prime Video, has been greenlit for a third season, with production already underway.

The show follows former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson as he re-locates from London to the English countryside and tries to run a farm (called Diddly Squat) often with disastrous results. Fortunately, his trusty farmhands Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie – as well as his wife Lisa – are there to help the man who has been dubbed “Britain’s most unlikely farmer.”

A second season of the show, featuring both familiar and new faces, is set to launch in early 2023 and will see the team deal with new animals and crops as well as an ongoing feud with the local council as Clarkson attempt to open a restaurant on the farm.

According to local news reports, West Oxfordshire district council has twice rejected Clarkson’s attempts to open an eatery at Diddly Squat, which has attracted thousands of visitors to its farm shop since the series launched. Despite having been refused permission to open the restaurant, Clarkson went ahead anyway, having claimed to have found a loophole in the planning laws.

An enforcement notice to shut it down was served on him last week, according to reports.

Prime Video did not say when the third season would be released on the streamer.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of ‘Clarkson’s Farm,'” said Clarkson. “I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy.”

Kaleb Cooper, who has been catapulted to fame following his appearance on the first season of the show, said: “I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm! Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!”

“Clarkson’s Farm” is produced by Expectation and is executive produced by Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman. Zoe Brewer is director of production and Peter Richardson is series producer.