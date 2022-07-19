CJ Group’s Miky Lee to Receive International Emmy Directorate Award

CJ Group vice chairwoman Miky Lee is this year’s recipient of the International Emmy Directorate Award.

The International Academy’s Special Emmy will be presented to Lee at the 50th International Emmy Awards gala on Nov. 21 in New York.

“Miky Lee is in a class of her own, a visionary leader who has harnessed her exceptional business acumen and love of her country’s culture by tirelessly spearheading the global phenomenon of the Korean wave for over 25 years,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy.

“The whole world witnessed her commitment to our industry and Korea when she, along with the creators of ‘Parasite,’ enthusiastically accepted the Oscar for her company’s award-winning film ‘Parasite,’ a historic milestone for Korean content.”

Lee, who was recognized as Variety’s International Media Woman of the Year earlier this year, is known for strengthening CJ’s global profile as a powerhouse of Korean content. Lee also led the investment into DreamWorks SKG in 1995, which was a significant moment in the company’s transformation from a food company to an entertainment business.

Lee has also helped to create and grow KCON, a Los Angeles-based K-culture festival that celebrates Korean culture and music. In 2019, she was executive producer of Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” the first foreign language film in history to win the best picture Oscar.

Since 2020, Lee has been serving as vice chair of the board of trustees of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Headquartered in Seoul, CJ ENM is involved in music, film, the performing arts and animation. Best known for “Parasite,” the company’s credits also include the television series “Crash Landing on You,” “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “Hospital Playlist” and films such as “Snowpiercer”, “Miss Granny,” BAFTA-winning “Handmaiden” and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production “Kinky Boots.”

CJ’s subsidiaries in entertainment include drama production company Studio Dragon, K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM Studios, and 80% of the scripted business of Endeavor Content, which it acquired in early 2022.