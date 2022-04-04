U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 to be Privatized by U.K. Government

The proposed privatization of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 could become a reality by the spring of 2023 as the government has decided to go ahead with the process. The asking price for bidders could be in the range of £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

The privatization was proposed last year and has gone through an industry consultation process.

“With over 60,000 submissions to the government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognizing the significant public interest concerns which have been raised,” Channel 4 said in a statement provided to Variety. “Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programs from the independent sector across the U.K. that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public.”

“Recently, Channel 4 presented DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport] with a real alternative to privatization that would safeguard its future financial stability, allowing it to do significantly more for the British public, the creative industries and the economy, particularly outside London. This is particularly important given that the organization is only two years into a significant commitment to drive up its impact in the U.K.’s Nations and Regions,” the statement added.

“Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public-service remit. The focus for the organization will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the U.K. The proposal to privatise Channel 4 will require a lengthy legislative process and political debate. We will of course continue to engage with DCMS, government and parliament, and do everything we can to ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life,” the statement concluded.

Details of the sale will be revealed in May during the Queen’s Speech.

“C4 is a great business with a strong brand built around it being creative, innovative and distinctive but a change of ownership will remove its straightjacket, giving C4 the freedom to innovate and grow so it can flourish and thrive long into the future and support the whole of the U.K. creative industries,” The Telegraph newspaper reported, quoting a U.K. government source. “Ministers will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale. They want to use the cash resulting from the sale to spend on a ‘creative dividend’ – putting money into independent production and levelling up wider creative skills in priority parts of the country.”

“C4 will remain a public service broadcaster — just like ITV is a privately-owned PSB — and we will ensure it continues to make an important social, economic and cultural contribution to the U.K. Importantly, this will include an ongoing commitment to prime time news,” the source added.

Channel 4 was set up in 1982 and is funded by advertising. It is one of the leading supporters of independent production companies in the U.K. It was set up with a remit to champion unheard voices; to innovate and take bold creative risks; to inspire change; and to stand up for diversity across the U.K.

ITN, Discovery, Sky, Paramount, Amazon and Netflix are among those who could bid for Channel 4.