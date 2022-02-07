Channel 4 Sets Disabled Presenting Team for Beijing Winter Paralympics – Global Bulletin

PARALYMPICS

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed a disabled presenting team for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, who will present on the ground in China. Award-winning presenter Ade Adepitan will front the daily highlights show, with former rugby player Ed Jackson and Paralympic champion triathlete Lauren Steadman presenting the “Breakfast Show.” Recently retired Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson will be joined by British racing car driver Billy Monger as on-screen reporters and former sit-kier Sean Rose as pundit. Tokyo 2020 presenter Arthur Williams will lead overnight sports coverage.

Over 80 hours of the games will be on Channel 4 live from Beijing and will also stream on the broadcaster’s streaming on YouTube platform.

Channel 4’s director of programs Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 is incredibly proud to announce a stellar presenting team and — in a first for any broadcaster around the world — an entire presenting team who are disabled. This is testament to the brilliant disabled presenting talent we have in the U.K. and underlines our commitment to providing opportunities and for people with disabilities and making our output truly representative of the entire population.”

Channel 4 has exclusive broadcast rights within the U.K. and its Beijing Paralympics coverage will be produced by Whisper and sponsored by Toyota.

FESTIVAL

After the 2020 edition did not take place and the 2021 edition was postponed to March 11-15, 2022, the Mumbai Film Festival‘s dates continue to remain uncertain. The festival said in a statement that the edition planned for March is being pushed “due to a multitude of challenges brought upon by the continuing pandemic.”

“At this point, we do not know when, what form and shape the festival will take in the future,” the statement added. “We have a larger more over-arching logistical reimagining parked at our doorstep that takes into account the way the world has altered to live between waves. However, we will continue to screen films digitally as part of our year round programme on our digital screening platform (Shift72) but we believe that an on ground component is critical to clocking an edition of the festival and hopefully we will be able to do that before this year is over.”

The festival is run by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) and the title sponsor is billionaire Mukesh Ambani‘s Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. “Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival remains committed to serving the Indian filmmaking community and its most passionate loyal audience,” the statement said. “We are in touch with our filmmakers. We are grateful for their support and understanding despite all the debilitating challenges they have faced in the last two years. We will continue to work with them, help them in whichever way we can to traverse the uncertainty of this time together.”

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics” Banijay

FORMAT

Banijay Italia will produce the format “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” for Discovery Italia‘s free-to-air general entertainment channel Nove. Hosted by Gabriele Corsi, the Italian version of the entertainment show sees three contestants go head-to-head in the hope of winning an ever-growing jackpot, singing everything from fresh new releases to the best of the 80s, along with a live band.

Banijay represents the format globally, which was originally created by Fox USA and has been adapted in over 25 territories. Produced in France by Banijay Production Media with Nagui as the host, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” celebrated its 5000th episode in 2021. The show is also due to make its U.S. comeback, produced by Banijay’s Bunim Murray Productions and Apploff Entertainment.

TEASER

Bankside Films have released the first teaser for Berlinale-bound “Flux Gourmet” by Peter Strickland (“In Fabric”) starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”), Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Ariane Labed (“Alps”), Fatma Mohamed (“Berberian Sound Studio”) and Makis Papadimitriou (“Chevalier”).

“A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Flux Gourmet” is produced by Serena Armitage of Red Breast Productions and Pietro Greppi of Lunapark Pictures, and co-financed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology. Serving as executive producers are Arianna Bocco and Betsy Rodgers of IFC Films, Stephen Kelliher & Sophie Green of Bankside Films, Phil Hunt & Compton Ross of Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology, and Ian Benson of Blue Bear.

Bankside Films is handling international sales. IFC Films will release the film in the U.S. later this year. The film will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Feb. 11.

Watch the teaser here: