U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Launches Digital-First Brand Channel 4.0

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 is launching a new digital-first brand titled Channel 4.0.

Set to launch on Oct. 26 on YouTube and Channel 4’s social platforms, the brand will focus on 16-24 year olds and younger teens.

The broadcaster has already tapped Gen Z content creators including Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac to host a plethora of new series and “unexpected collaborations” based in youth culture and sprinkled with “playful mischief.”

Head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari and digital commissioning editor Evie Buckley are editorial leads for Channel 4.0, working with Channel 4’s social content and distribution studio 4Studio. Big Smoke Corporation, the creative collective founded by rap artist Skepta (real name Joseph Adenuga), advised Channel 4.0 on its launch with talent insight and strategic vision.

Among the series confirmed for the digital-first brand are “Secret Sauce Series 2” (pictured above) in which Chunkz competes against a celebrity guest to re-create a family recipe; “Nella Rose’s Flight Mode” in which two sets of friends take part in an airport game show to win the ultimate party holiday; “Driven,” described as an “interview and karting series” hosted by rapper and petrolhead Mist; “It’s Alright to be White” in which Alhan Gençay goes on a mission to discover Britain’s “whitest tribes” and “Box Fresh,” fronted by Dreya Mac, in which sneakerheads must go on an obstacle course wearing their most prized footwear and see it get trashed.

“Channel 4.0 marks a new era for Channel 4 and is another significant piece of the Future4 strategy,” said Khari. “Not only will Channel 4.0 be a place where established stars come to spread joy, genius and a bit of chaos, we’ll be scouting for the next generation of talent – creating opportunity both in front and behind the camera. We want to collaborate, elevate and enrich the great content already happening in this space, giving creators funding and another platform to authentically showcase their brilliance.”

Adenuga said: “It is important that the next generation of creators are provided the space to innovate and ideate in an uncompromising style. Big Smoke Corporation has worked closely with the editorial team at Channel 4 to ensure 4.0 champions the next generation of storytellers.”

4Studio managing director added: “Channel 4.0 is a hugely exciting addition to our impactful social portfolio, offering new, exciting and rambunctious ways to reach and engage young audiences with content and creators that really resonate with them. 4Studio is going from strength-to-strength since its launch two years ago, and this is another example of how Channel 4 is leading the charge when it comes to understanding and entertaining social audiences.”