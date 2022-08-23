Channel 4 Commissions U.K. Version of ‘Alone,’ ‘Rise & Fall’ and Season 2 of ‘Big Boys’

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 is stepping up its factual programming with two commissions and a recommission.

The broadcaster has has commissioned ITV Studios’ The Garden to make the first U.K. series of the international survival hit “Alone.” The six part series will see 10 contestants dropped into the remote Northern Canadian wilderness, where each must survive entirely alone, equipped only with basic tools, and must film their adventure themselves. Whoever lasts longest will win £100,000 ($117,500).

“Alone” is now in its ninth series on the History Channel in the U.S., and is a hit in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, and globally on Netflix, with a further series in production in Australia. “Alone” is distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.

The U.K. series has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor, factual entertainment and will be executive produced by Nicola Brown and Rachel Bloomfield.

In “Rise & Fall,” a social experiment reality competition series commissioned by Channel 4 from Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, ordinary British people will find themselves in a glamorous “Succession”-like world, with the powerful living in a opulent penthouse and everyone else living in a basement workplace. Through a series of games and challenges over 18 episodes, those in power will be responsible for making decisions which affect those who have none, while those without power will have to compete to build favor with those at the top.

“Rise & Fall” was commissioned for Channel 4 by Alf Lawrie, head of factual entertainment and Vivienne Molokwu, senior commissioning editor, factual entertainment. It will be made by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group and the executive producers are Mike Cotton, Colin Whitaker and Kelly Lynn for Studio Lambert and Martin Oxley for Motion Content Group.

Meanwhile, “Big Boys,” Jack Rooke’s comedy about two mismatched boys who strike up an unlikely friendship when they’re thrown together at university, returns for a second season. Produced by Roughcut TV, it stars Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing.