Cara Delevingne: ‘I Didn’t Realize I Was a Prude’ Until Taking Part in Masturbation Seminar in ‘Planet Sex’

British model and actor Cara Delevingne got to be herself on screen for the first time in her forthcoming docuseries “Planet Sex” and says she realized she was more of a prude than she thought.

Speaking in Cannes at international TV market Mipcom on Tuesday, the 30-year-old said the Fremantle-produced show for Hulu and the BBC took her in directions she never imagined when offering to tell her personal journey with sexuality in a series.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” explained Delevingne. “I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

There wasn’t a moment where “she had reservations,” said Delevingne. “I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

Delevingne is in Cannes to promote the show, which has already been sold to 80 markets around the world ahead of its Nov. 29 premiere on Hulu.

Fremantle U.K. boss Simon Andreae explained that the underlying theory for “Planet Sex” was that “in each episode, Cara would explore one of those big questions [about sexuality], ask it at the top, go on a voyage of discovery through laboratories, different cultures, different individuals, her own mind and body and come out the other end with a conclusion.”

But Andreae — who first conceived of the concept around five years back and eventually attached Cara through their U.S. agency WME — wanted to avoid the “sort of classic Hollywood fence-sitting because you don’t want to offend anyone” and in the end arrive at a genuine conclusion, which he said was that “sexual orientation is finished by the time you’re born.”

More to come.