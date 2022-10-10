Cara Delevingne Takes ‘Planet Sex’ to Mipcom in Cannes

Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”

Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.

Delevingne, who serves as an executive producer on the project, will take part in a special showcase of “Planet Sex” in the Grand Palais’ Auditorium on Oct. 18, alongside Simon Andreae, CEO Fremantle U.K. and founder of “Planet Sex “producer Naked Television.

The session will feature first-look footage from the show, as well as a special “in conversation” session with Delevingne and Andreae.

“Planet Sex” is jointly commissioned by Hulu and the BBC, with global rights handled by Fremantle. Hulu is set to launch the series later this year, and it will air on BBC Three in the fall.

The 38th edition of Mipcom will take place in Cannes from Oct. 17-20, and is set to convene more than 10,000 senior international television producers, buyers, commissioners and creatives from over 100 countries.