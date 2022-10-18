CANNESERIES EXPANDS

Set to run April 14-19, Canneseries has introduced a new competition documentary section, the International Documentary Series Competition, to be included in its next go-round in Cannes. The idea is to keep storytelling at the heart of the event. “Whether the main character is sport, history, a crime, a celebrity, the environment or a changing society, it is always about telling stories. And Canneseries, which promotes serial writing in all its forms, had to highlight this narration of reality,”, said Albin Lewi, artistic director of Canneseries.

BAVARIA TAKES SPI’S ‘CODEX 632’

Bavaria Media International has sealed a distribution agreement with major Portuguese production house SPi to handle worldwide distribution of “Codex 632.” The six-part series is based on the bestseller of the same name by José Rodrigues dos Santos. “Codex 632” is a co-production between SPi, Portuguese TV station RTP, and Brazilian streaming provider Globoplay, and is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

“The partnership with the renowned production house SPi fits perfectly with our strategy of acquiring more international projects. ‘Codex 632’ is one of our highlight projects for MipTV 2023,” said Maike Haas, Bavaria Media director of acquisition and co-development.

MSR BRINGS FILMS TO MIPCOM

MSR Media has added four new films to the company’s production line-up, with sales beginning at Mipcom. The new slate includes action film “The Island,” mystery thriller “Ocean Deep,” the sci-fi/action feature “Black Nois,” and mystery drama “Strictly Confidential.”

“The Island” and “Black Noise” are the latest films to shoot under a multi-title program, signed in 2022, between MSR Media and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

“We are working with skilled creatives in all departments and showcasing a diversity of actors across multiple genres,” MSR Producer Philippe Martinez commented. “Our new productions utilize the beauty of the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis to enhance their stories and all four films exemplify the company’s objective to match film talent with exciting storylines that will appeal to global audiences,” he added.

MCONTENT TAKES 54 HOURS FROM ESPRESSO

MContent, the world’s first fully decentralised content ecosystem, has acquired 54 hours of content from U.K. factual distributor Espresso Media International. The series and documentaries will run on MContent’s web3 video streaming platform, which is the world’s first Watch2Earn platform. It is described as a “tokenized collaborative content ecosystem, launched with the idea of seed funding, incubating and curating filmmakers around the globe.”