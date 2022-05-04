AMC-Backed ‘Cannes Confidential’ TV Series Starts Production Ahead of Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

Cameras are rolling in Cannes on “Cannes Confidential,” a high-end crime series set in the Cote d’Azur that will mark the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set on the French riviera since the 1970s.

Skyverse Studios, AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV, French broadcaster TF1 and Nordic and streaming service Viaplay have announced the start of production on the six-part show that has been granted unprecedented access to film in the city of Cannes through an exclusive partnership and, given the timing of the start of shooting, will possibly include the upcoming Cannes film fest atmosphere.

Camille Delamarre (“The Transporters,” “Assassin Club,” and Netflix’s “Into The Night”) will direct all six episodes.

The show, which will blend crime and romantic elements, is created by Chris Murray (“Midsomer Murders”). The main cast comprises French TV actor Lucie Lucas (“Clem,” “Porto,” “Gloria”), Jamie Bamber (“Battlestar Galactica”), and singer/actor Tamara Marthe (“Profilage”) with additional cast to be announced.

“Cannes Confidential” revolves on the rapport between an idealistic underdog female cop (Lucas) and an ex-conman (Bamber). The pair are forced into an unlikely crime-fighting partnership which sees them solve a murder case in each close-ended episode. However the drama’s narrative arc focuses on the main character’s quest to find the criminals who framed her father, a local-hero police officer who was jailed for a crime he did not commit, according to the provided synopsis.

The show intends to reveal a rarely seen side of Cannes, beyond the yachts and A-listers, with its fishing boats, local tradesmen, and working-class milieu. These two worlds and two versions of reality will collide and also be reflected in the personalities of the two lead characters.

The series is executive produced by Patrick Nebout (“Midnight Sun,” “Agent Hamilton”); Henrik Jansson-Schweizer (“Thicker Than Water,” “Midnight Sun”); Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer of Acorn Media Enterprises, which is Acorn TV’s commissioning, co-producing, and development division, as well as by the International Drama Development and Artistic Acquisitions Department of TF1, plus Lotta Dolk of Viaplay. It is produced by Daniel J. Cottin at Isolani Pictures.

Acorn TV holds the exclusive distribution rights to the series in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. Viaplay holds exclusive distribution rights in the Nordic region. Acorn Media Enterprises and Acorn Media International hold worldwide rights in all other territories.

“Cannes Confidential” is set to offer a unique, premium romantic crime series to international audiences, combining exciting episodic cases with an emotional overarching story,” said Patrick Nebout, CEO of Skyverse Studios.

“We’re thrilled to team up with such premium partners as Acorn TV, TF1 and Viaplay on this show, and we’re grateful to the City of Cannes for granting access to share a unique story inspired by its vibrant community,” he added.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn TV/Acorn Media Enterprises, noted that the show combines “the incomparable Chris Murray’s writing, exclusive and unprecedented access to the city of Cannes, and a cast of this caliber – what more is there to say?.”

“Cannes, which hosts the biggest cultural festival in the world and the biggest series festival, is a crossroads of audiovisual creation,” said Cannes mayor David Lisnard.

“In its exceptional heritage and natural setting – a veritable open-air studio – the city is proud to host the filming of this international series which will be able to take advantage of the brightness and the magic of the living environment of Cannes,” he added.