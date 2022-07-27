Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio Snags Majority Share in Lil’ Heroes NFT Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Latin-focused content powerhouse Exile Content Studio has snagged a majority stake in the Lil’ Heroes NFT Franchise which will soon spawn a toon series with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

He will voice and exec produce the show through his company, Creative7 Productions.

The news comes in the wake of Exile’s acquisition in late May by Candle Media, the next generation media company founded by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Said Mayer and Staggs, who serve as co-CEOs: “We are excited to expand Exile’s partnership with Lil’ Heroes, a dynamic new franchise with a deeply engaged community, and a great example of how digitally-native IP can engage audiences through various platforms, products and experiences.”

Created by Spanish contemporary artist Edgar Plans, Lil’ Heroes was launched through an NFT collaboration with Exile and NFT studio, Curatible. By acquiring Curatible’s interest, Exile now holds a majority interest in the Lil’ Heroes franchise as it segues into its next growth phase.

Daniel Eilemberg, who has been named CEO of the Lil’ Heroes franchise said: “We are grateful to Edgar Plans for his immense contribution to the successful launch of Lil’ Heroes, and we are excited to expand our ownership interest as we continue to work with Edgar to grow the franchise and community in Web3 and beyond.” Eilemberg’s replacement as Exile’s head of content will be announced shortly.

Exile and Plans are minting a Lil’ Heroes spin-off NFT collection, Lil’ Villains, aside from the animated TV series later this summer.

The Lil’ Heroes NFT collection first launched in January 2022, generating over $60 million in trading volume and reaching over 80,000 members on Discord, with ambassadors including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Will I Am and Anthony who have all had Lil’ Heroes likenesses made in their honor.

Founded in 2019 by former Univision and Televisa Chief content officer Isaac Lee, Exile creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, film, audio and digital.

Recent projects include “Todo Va A Estar Bien,” co-produced with Diego Luna for Netflix; docu-series “Un Sueño Real,” in partnership with journalist Ana Pastor for HBO; and podcast “Sacred Scandal.” Upcoming shows include a docu series with J. Balvin hosting, “Gente Sana,” to air on NBC in the fall.

Backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business, Candle Media owns a slew of labels that include Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, global kids production company Moonbug Entertainment, Israeli studio Faraway Road Prods. and gen Z social video company ATTN. It also holds a 10% stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook.