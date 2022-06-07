Canal Plus Acquires Dutch Psychological Thriller Series ‘Two Summers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canal Plus has acquired French rights to “Two Summers,” a Dutch thriller series which is being sold by France TV Distribution. “Two Summers” is available on Netflix in the rest of the world, outside of French-speaking territories in Europe.

Produced by Panenka, “Two Summers” will air in France on Canal Plus and on its on-demand service MyCanal. The show played at Series Mania Festival in the International Panorama selection.

The series opens in the 1990’s with a group of twenty-something friends spending one last fun holiday before breaking into adulthood. Things turn terribly wrong when one of them dies. Thirty years later, Peter and Romée invite that same group of friends to their private island on the French Riviera. But the day of the departure, Peter receives footage showing the rape of one of their friends, taken during that tragic summer. Peter is convinced that the blackmailer is here on the island, among his guests.

“Two Summers” premiered on the Dutch channel VRT last winter and scored the all-time best series launch on VRT’s platform.

“We are proud to announce the release of this Flemish series on Canal Plus which proves the quality and originality of the show – a real gem from a great upcoming producer,” said Julia Schulte, SVP of international sales at France TV Distribution. “We believe strongly in the success for French audiences due to its intelligent and entertaining approach of this very sensitive subject and we are happy to have Canal Plus as our French partner on board,” added Schulte.

Jean-Marc Juramie, senior EVP of Pay TV Content at Canal Plus Group, said the company was “always keen to discover the best shows across all territories, along with new faces and talents.”

“The series’ theme questions each and every one of us on our share of responsibility, a topic that, unfortunately, is still very much a part of today’s society,” added Juramie.