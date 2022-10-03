Canal+ Ups Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh to Group’s Deputy CEO

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh has been upped to deputy CEO of the Canal+ Group.

She has been with the company since 2008, when she first joined Studiocanal. She has previously held the positions of head of international sales and managing director of Studiocanal U.K. In 2019 she became CEO of Studiocanal, which is the production, distribution and sales subsidiary of Canal+ Group, and in February of this year was appointed to Canal+ Group’s management board.

Before joining the group Marsh, who has almost 20 years experience in the industry, worked at Tele Images Productions (Marathon group) in the international sales department and TF1, where she was international sales manager.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Marsh as Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group,” said Maxime Saada, chairman of Canal+ Group’s executive board. “Thanks to her and her teams, Studiocanal now occupies a central position within the film and audiovisual industry. In 2022, in addition to further consolidating its presence in all its territories, Studiocanal has continued its growth, notably with the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks in Benelux. Anna Marsh is a great professional, and a passionate person, whom the Group is proud to count among its own. This appointment is a new illustration of the confidence Canal+ Group has in her and of her now transversal role within the group.”