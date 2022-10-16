Canal + Drama ‘Marie Antoinette’ Sells to PBS Distribution

Banijay Rights has pre-sold “Marie-Antoinette,” the eight-part period series, to PPS Distribution in the U.S. The series will have its North American premiere in the Spring.

The deal marks the latest international deal for the show which is produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens. The series was commissioned by Canal +’s Creation Originale label and follows recent pre-sales to the U.K. public broadcaster BBC2 and BBC First in Australia.

Created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”), “Marie Antoinette” tells the story of the avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle.

An Austrian noble, Marie Antoinette was married off to Louis-Auguste, the future king of France, while she was still a girl. She was sent there with one goal: Deliver an heir. But nothing went as planned. Her husband refused to touch her for seven years and Marie-Antoinette’s rebellious ways wreaked havoc on the royal family. She alienated the French King Louis XV’s (James Purefoy) favorite, Madame du Barry (Gaia Weiss) and imploded the court’s peculiar customs.

Davis penned the series with Louise Ironside (“The Split”), Avril E. Russell (“All on a Summer’s Day”) and Chloë Moss (“Run Sister Run”). The series is directed by Pete Travis (“Bloodlands”) and Geoffrey Enthoven (“Children of Love”).

“This richly drawn period drama about the extraordinary young queen is sure to enthral PBS fans from the opening scene until the credits roll,” said Germaine Sweet, managing director of content Acquisitions for PBS Distribution.

“Marie Antoinette” is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for Capa Drama, Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France, and Christophe Toulemonde for Les Gens.

Filming took place in many prestigious historical places including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in the studios of Bry-sur-Marne.