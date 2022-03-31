‘Call My Agent!’ U.K. Remake for Amazon’s Prime Video Sets Release Date, Unveils Trailer

The British remake of “Call My Agent!” is finally heading to Amazon’s Prime Video next month.

Titled “Ten Percent,” the show hails from BAFTA-winning “W1A” and “Twenty Twelve” writer John Morton and, much like its French counterpart, follows a ragtag group of talent agents at a fictional British agency. And as evidenced in a new trailer for the show (watch below), creators have made good on early promises to depict the U.K. industry’s fierce competition with the American agencies.

All eight episodes will launch on the service on April 28 in the U.K., Ireland and select countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden. In the U.S., the show will premiere on April 29 on streaming service Sundance Now.

Produced by Headline Pictures and Bron Studios, the series is inspired by the original French comedy drama “Dix Pour Cent,” which is known globally via Netflix as “Call My Agent!”

A sprawling cast includes Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent.

Meanwhile, A-list cameo appearances are in store from Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Dominic West, Emma Corrin, Kelly Macdonald, Himesh Patel, David Harewood and Clemence Poesy.

Speaking to Variety about the U.K. adaptation back in January, Bron Studios’ David Davoli said: “We knew we needed to keep the essence of what made the original so beloved but we also knew that we had to do something different in order to create our own audience.

“Otherwise, we felt that there was a risk that we would just be seen to be copying something. In art, there’s people who copy and then there’s people who create impressions,” he continued. “And for us, this was more of an impression than a copy.”

Watch a trailer for “Ten Percent” below: