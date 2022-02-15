‘Call My Agent!’ Creator Fanny Herrero Readies New Netflix Show ‘Standing-Up,’ Trailer Unveiled

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Standing-Up,” the new show by Fanny Herrero, the creator of French hit series “Call My Agent!”

“Standing-Up” follows Aïssatou, Nezir, Bling and Apolline, four artists from different backgrounds who are trying to break into the world of stand-up comedy. They meet every day at the Drôle, a Parisian comedy club, where they come to practice their art: making people laugh. All of them want to make a living from comedy. But it is humor that allows them to live. The cast is headlined by fresh talents, including Mariama Gueye, Younes Boucif, Elsa Guedj and Jean Siuen.

The show will debut on Netflix on March 18. Herrero created the series with Hervé Lassïnce, and also co-wrote the series with Lassïnce, Eliane Montane, Judith Havas, Camille De Castelnau and Lison Daniel. The show’s stand-up writers are Jason Brokerss, Fanny Ruwet, Shirley Souagnon and Thomas Wiesel.

Les Films Du Kiosque, the banner behind Nicolas Bedos’ “La Belle Epoque” and Netflix’s “Family Business,” is producing the show with Herrero’s production outfit Herrera Prod, acting as an associate producer.

The series is directed by Farid Bentoumi and Bryan Marciano.

Watch the trailer below: