CAA Hires Plimsoll Productions Executive Saul Goldberg as U.K.-Based Agent for Alternative Television (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has hired former Plimsoll Productions executive Saul Goldberg as an agent with its Alternative Television division, based out of the U.K.

Most recently, Goldberg oversaw the U.S. operations for Bristol-headquartered unscripted production company Plimsoll, which has expanded rapidly in recent years following the sale of a minority stake to British private equity firm LDC in 2019. The deal, valued at $100 million, has allowed the outfit to make crucial inroads Stateside.

Plimsoll is best known for natural history efforts such as National Geographic’s “Hostile Planet” and “Big Cat Country,” and has grown its base of buyers to include the likes of Disney Plus (which includes a tile for National Geographic programming), Hulu and Peacock. Most recently, the company delivered “Tiny World” for Apple TV Plus and “On The Edge With Alex Honnold” for Disney Plus.

Having joined Plimsoll in 2019 to lead its U.S. drive, Goldberg was promoted to senior VP of production and development in October 2021.

Prior to Plimsoll, he served as head of unscripted television at Covert Media, and as director of development at Ben Silverman’s Electus, with a stint in between at Entertainment One. Goldberg also set up Los Angeles-based consultancy Goldrush Content, which worked with BBC Studios and Propagate.

The executive will relocate from Los Angeles to London for the new role.

In the U.K., CAA represents the likes of All3Media, which owns production companies including Studio Lambert (“Gogglebox”), Lime Pictures (“Free Rein”) and Maverick TV (“Chrisley Knows Best”). The company also represents production powerhouse Fremantle (“America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol”), BBC Studios Productions (“The Weakest Link”), James Corden’s Fulwell 73 (“Carpool Karaoke”) and Nutopia (“Limitless With Chris Hemsworth”).