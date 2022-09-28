‘Veneno’ Producer Buendia Estudios Making Series Version of Erotic Classic ‘La Pasion Turca’

In what is expected to be a surefire hit, Buendia Estudios revealed an upcoming TV series adaptation of Antonio Gala’s erotic novel, “La Pasion Turca.” The popular novel was last adapted into a hit feature film in 1994 with the late Vicente Aranda directing and Andres Vicente Gomez of Lolafilms producing. It starred singer-actress Ana Belen in what is considered her most successful film.

Buendia Estudios’ director general Ignacio Corrales and editorial director Sonia Martínez jointly announced the new project at the 2nd edition of the Iberseries & Platino Industria television event in Madrid.

The new six-episode series set to air on Spanish free-to-air channel Antena 3 and streamer AtresPlayer Premium will start shooting by the end of October in Turkey for seven weeks before moving to Madrid. The cast will be made up of Spanish, Turkish and Italian talent.

Story revolves around Olivia, a Spanish Fine Arts teacher who wakes from a coma in an Istanbul hospital after having attempted suicide. There it is revealed, as she is being interrogated by an inspector, that she has likely been involved in an art smuggling ring alongside her Turkish lover, Yaman. Flashbacks reveal the torrid affair with Yaman that made her abandon her life’s work in Spain. As the law tightens its noose around her, she agrees to go back to Yaman and inform the authorities of his movements.

The Atresmedia TV original is penned by Irene Rodríguez (“Dos vidas,” “La otra mirada”) and Esther Morales (“Money Heist”) and to be directed by Iñaki Peñafiel (“La cocinera de Castamar, “ “El tiempo entre costuras”).

Montse García, Sonia Martínez and Amparo Miralles serve as executive producers.

The studio behind such hits as “Veneno” and “Cardo” also announced the series adaptation of novel “El Angel Perdido”(“The Lost Angel”) by Javier Serra.

Project forms part of its fledgling co-development and production deal with Universal International Studios. Signed in March, the new pact dovetails with Buendia Estudios’ strategy to create premium Hispanic content for global audiences.

Both “La Pasion Turca” and “El Angel Perdido” are published by powerhouse publisher Editorial Planeta.