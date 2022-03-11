BritBox U.K. Chief Will Harrison Exits Ahead of ITVX Launch

BritBox U.K. managing director Will Harrison has decided to leave the business ahead of the launch of ITV’s new streaming service ITVX. The U.K. MD role is not being replaced.

Harrison joined BritBox U.K. shortly after its launch in 2019, and has played a vital role in the success of the streaming service, which now has 733,000 subscribers, up over 45% year-on-year, according to ITV’s recently declared annual results.

ITV recently announced ITVX, the first integrated AVOD/SVOD platform in the U.K., launching in the fourth quarter of 2022, where the majority of new content will premiere for free. Viewers can also choose to upgrade for an ad-free experience, as well as access to BritBox, which will now be a brand within the subscription/pay tier along with partner content. BritBox U.K. will become an integrated part of ITVX.

BritBox U.K., formerly a partnership between the BBC and ITV, is now solely an ITV enterprise, with the BBC ceasing to be a shareholder. The BBC will will continue to be a partner for BritBox U.K. and BritBox International, with a new long-term content supply deal agreed.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV managing director of streaming, said: “Will has played an outstanding role building up BritBox’s strong U.K. subscriber base. As the service moves into the next phase of its evolution as part of ITVX, Will has chosen to explore new opportunities and we wish him every success in the future.”

Harrison added: “I’m grateful to the entire BritBox team for all they have achieved, and to ITV and BBC for entrusting their joint venture to my leadership.”