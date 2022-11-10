‘Britain’s Got Talent‘ Judge David Walliams Accused of Making ’Sexually Explicit’ Remarks About Contestants

“Britain’s Got Talent” judge David Walliams has been accused of making “sexually explicit” and “derogatory” remarks about the show’s contestants.

According to The Guardian newspaper, which claims to have reviewed leaked transcripts from three episodes of the show, Walliams called one contestant a “cunt” and said of a different, female contestant “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t,” adding she had given him a “boner” before it “shrivelled up inside my body.”

Comedian and author Walliams, who is best known as the co-creator of “Little Britain” with Matt Lucas, is said to have made the remarks to his fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon during auditions for the talent show in London in January 2020. The remarks were picked up by the judges’ microphones and, according to The Guardian, were “understood to have been made for potential broadcast in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ or other spin-off shows, which often feature candid remarks made by the judges between auditions.”

There is no suggestion that Cowell, Holden or Dixon heard or responded to the remarks or made any inappropriate comments of their own.

According to the newspaper, Walliams called a senior citizen a “cunt” three times after the performer had finished his audition and left the stage. The performer had apparently “made a jibe about Walliams” during his audition.

After another audition by a female performer for the same episode, Walliams made three different remarks about the performer “wanting you to fuck her,” the Guardian claimed.

He reportedly said: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t,” before adding, “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t.”

He then allegedly repeated: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, fuck off!’ I was saying, she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

In a statement, ITV, which airs “Britain’s Got Talent” in the U.K., told Variety: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”

Variety reached out to Walliams’ agent but did not receive a response by press time.

However, in a statement to The Guardian, Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2020. These were private conversations and — like most conversations with friends — were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

A spokesperson for Fremantle-backed production company Thames, which produces “Britain’s Got Talent,” told Variety: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

A source close to the production told Variety that training and education has been “enhanced” for judges and other members of the team in terms of language as well as respect for contestants and members of the public.