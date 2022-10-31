‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Top Boy’ Join BFI National Archive Collection – Global Bulletin

ARCHIVE

Netflix will be the first streamer in the world to have its series and films preserved in the British Film Institute (BFI) National Archive collection. Over the next five years, hundreds of Netflix U.K. productions deemed to be culturally significant and selected by BFI curators will be preserved in the BFI National Archive’s digital preservation infrastructure as part of the U.K.’s national collection of film, television and the moving image.

The first year of the partnership will include 146 hours of programming, across 26 titles including “Bridgerton,” “Top Boy,” “The Dig” and “Heartstopper.”

Anna Mallett, Netflix VP, production – EMEA, U.K. and APAC, said: “This is a historic moment for us as Netflix becomes the first streamer to have its productions included in a national collection. Our mission has always been to bring joy to our members, and I’m delighted that our productions are representative of British culture and will live alongside iconic British productions dating from the silent era to the present day.”

Arike Oke, BFI director of knowledge and collections, added: “We are so excited to bring a selection of Netflix’s fantastic U.K. productions into the national collection, they are a testament to Netflix’s investment in telling U.K. stories and bringing U.K. talent to a worldwide audience, capturing our contemporary times. This is a real milestone for the BFI National Archive and gives us a historical record for audiences in decades to come.”

RIGHTS

U.K. production company Freedom Scripted, which has investment from the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund, has acquired the rights to “Lucid,” the memoir by author and award-winning journalist, Lucy Holden. Freedom Scripted are making the book into a television series, with Holden attached to adapt.

The series will follow young, ambitious journalist Lucy over a decade, where living conditions are unstable, and love is swipeable. Life in the fast lane eventually veers into darkness, before the pandemic forces Lucy to a standstill, where she must face her own buried trauma.

PARTNERSHIP

Middle East focused entertainment company Rise Studios has signed a multiple-picture deal with Lagoonie Film Production, an Egyptian company founded by producer Shahinaz Elakkad, the outfit behind Cannes-winning film “Feathers.” The two companies will develop, produce and theatrically release multiple films over the next two years with a diverse mix of genres, including romcom, drama and comedy starring blockbuster talent.

Production of the first film – family comedy “Careful What You Wish For” (“Saaet Ejabah”), written by Mohamed Kheidr and Shereen Alaa, directed by Mostafa Abou Seif and featuring Selim Mostafa, Mourad Makram, Ghada Adel, Naglaa Bader and Sawsan Badr in the cast – started earlier this month. Further feature films will include a romantic drama based on the Egyptian novel “Anf wa Thalathat Ouyoun”) by Ihsan Abdel Quddous, adapted by Wael Hamdy, set to launch in 2024.