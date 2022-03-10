Fremantle Takes Stake in ‘Bosch’ Producer Fabel Entertainment, Spin-Off ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Lands on IMDb TV

Fremantle has bought a minority stake in “Bosch” producer Fabel Entertainment, and has already set up a spin-off series at IMDb TV.

The RTL Group-owned production powerhouse has acquired a 25% stake in Henrik Bastin’s Fabel, which is best known for the Bosch franchise. The company is also in the works on a scripted show based on neurologist Oliver Sacks and an adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s “Invisible Monsters.”

Under the new deal, “Bosch” spin-off “Bosch: Legacy” will land on IMDb TV. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books, the original series created and produced by Bastin and the Fabel team, recently concluded production on its seventh and final season.

The deal is the latest investment for Fremantle following a number of acquisitions in the last year. The company bought 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), and recently closed on the acquisition of Italian “Devils” and “Leonardo” producer Lux Vide. The company has also invested in Australian-American television production company Eureka Productions (“Parental Guidance”) and U.K. factual production company Label1 (“The Job Interview”).

Jennifer Mullin, group CEO of Fremantle, said: “We are excited about this partnership and welcome Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate, and the incredible Fabel team into our creative network. Their unique multi-cultural approach to storytelling is very impressive and one we believe is incredibly relevant today as we confirm our commitment in continuing to invest in some of the world’s best creative talents.”

Jens Richter, CEO of international at Fremantle, added: “I am thrilled to be working again with Henrik, Melissa and their talented group of producers who have consistently succeeded with premium scripted series on the global stage. Fremantle and Fabel share a deep-seated passion and ambition for important and diverse storytelling from around the world, and we are honored that they have chosen us as their partner for the next stage of their exciting adventure.”

Henrik Bastin, CEO of Fabel, and Melissa Aouate, partner and president, added: “As an independent production company, we’ve already been able to build an acclaimed slate of content, and with this new partnership with Fremantle, we know we’ll be able to scale new heights, diversifying our premium scripted series even further. Fremantle’s talented team, wide breadth of global content, and beloved series will certainly complement our growing and diverse pipeline of highly compelling and character-driven stories.”