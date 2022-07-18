Boris Johnson Documentary Series Set at Channel 4

As the race to choose his successor heats up, broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed plans for a documentary series on outgoing U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.

The four-part series, with the working title “Boris,” will feature hour-long episodes, which will “piece together rare archive footage alongside interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Johnson to help reveal his true character,” per the Press Association. It will explore how the seeds of political rivalry began in the corridors of Eton where Johnson beat former prime minister David Cameron to the role of school captain, his campaign for becoming student president at Oxford, going on to examining his rise to power, from becoming mayor of London to U.K. prime minister.

Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz said: “However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure. This landmark series will try answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity.”

The series was commissioned by Alf Lawrie and Tim Hancock at Channel 4 and is a 72 Films production (“The Trump Show”).

Michael Winterbottom’s drama series “This England,” starring Kenneth Branagh as Johnson, will bow on Sky in the fall. After Channel 4 last week and ITV on Sunday, on Tuesday Sky News will host the next debate among the Conservative party contenders for U.K. prime minister — Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.