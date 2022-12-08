‘Blue Planet II’ Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll Productions as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

London-headquartered factual producer Plimsoll Productions has hired BAFTA and Emmy-nominated “Blue Planet II” producer Mark Brownlow as an executive producer.

Newly backed by ITV Studios, Plimsoll is bringing Brownlow on board to report directly into chief creative officer of natural history and science Martha Holmes.

Brownlow is best known for his work on the acclaimed BBC-produced and David Attenborough-narrated blue chip “Blue Planet II” and its successful follow-up series “Frozen Planet II.”

With more than 20 natural history titles to his name, Brownlow has spent the last 28 years with BBC.

Most recently, he executive produced a 10-part wildlife series for Apple TV+, along with “Eden: Untamed Planet” (BBC Two/AMC Networks) and “Earth’s Tropical Islands” (BBC/PBS).

He produced the “Shallow Seas” and “Freshwater” episodes of the Emmy and BAFTA-winning series “Planet Earth” (BBC One/Discovery) and two episodes of the Emmy-winning “Wild Pacific” (BBC Two/Discovery).

He also served as series producer for “Hidden Kingdoms” (BBC One/Discovery) and directed its award-winning 3D-originated giant screen “Tiny Giants” (BBC).

Holmes said: “Mark is an inspired and respected storyteller who’s behind some of the most iconic natural-history programs of our time, so it’s a huge win to bring him on board. We’re eager to tap into his expertise and energy to create timely and distinct content that continues to astound and uplift audiences around the world.”

Brownlow added: “I couldn’t be more delighted to join Plimsoll which, in my view, is the most dynamic and progressive independent production company in the U.K. I look forward to bringing my big blue chip innovation and storytelling experience to the mix and help broaden its ever growing, diverse and cutting edge portfolio.”

Plimsoll is currently in production across 20 series, including the highly anticipated “The Ascent with Alex Honnold” and “Great Migrations” for National Geographic/Disney+. Most recently, the company appointed Alan Eyres as head of Plimsoll USA, replacing Saul Goldberg, who joined CAA in London earlier this year.

The company also premiered the James Cameron-executive produced and Benedict Cumberbatch-narrated “Super/Natural” for National Geographic/Disney+. Other recent credits include “Animal” (Netflix), “The Women of 9/11” (ABC) and “Tiny World” (Apple TV+).