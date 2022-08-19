Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy in Talks to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy are in talks to star in the new season of “Black Mirror,” Variety can reveal.

The dystopian Netflix series is slowly assembling a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Hayek and Murphy the latest actors set to join the cast.

Variety previously revealed that the new season has signed Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Rory Culkin, who was most recently seen in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” is also joining the show.

Hayek recently wrapped on Angelina Jolie’s new movie “Without Blood,” which has been filming in Italy, and stars in Steven Soderbergh’s forthcoming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” She also starred in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” and Marvel’s “Eternals.” A Hayek-produced series on the death of Argentina’s Eva Perón, titled “Santa Evita,” aired on Disney’s Star last month.

Meanwhile, Murphy, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Alexis Rose on CBC and Netflix’s “Schitt’s Creek,” starred in the new season of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and also leads AMC’s “Kevin Can F*** Himself.”

Variety first revealed that a new season of “Black Mirror” was in the works back in May, though specific details about stories are still being kept under wraps. It was known from the outset, however, that Season 6 would have more episodes than Season 5, which comprised of just three instalments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

The forthcoming season — the first to air since June 2019 — is the first to emerge since creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow, which was backed by Endemol Shine Group, in January 2020, and set up shop under new production banner Broke and Bones. Netflix invested in the company soon after through a mega deal worth up to $100 million.

“Black Mirror” began life on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, where it aired for two seasons before moving to the streaming giant and gaining a more global profile.

Netflix declined to comment.