Beta Teams With Morena, Disney+ on Series ‘The Invisible Girl’

Beta Film has partnered with Morena Films and Disney + Spain, picking up international distribution rights to the young-adult mystery drama “The Invisible Girl,” based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by Blue Jeans, a leading figure in YA literature.

The eight-hour series is being shot in Carmona, Southern Spain, and in various locations across the province of Seville, among them El Viso del Alcor and Gerena.

The thriller series, produced by Morena Films, stars Daniel Grao (“Hit,” “Julieta,” “Gigantes”) and Zoe Stein (“Mantícora,” “Merlí.Sapere Aude”), playing father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murder of a teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.

“The Invisible Girl” is directed by Tito López Amado (“The Time In-Between,” “Hernan,” “3 Caminos”) and Aritz Moreno (“Advantages of Travelling by Train”). It is written by a team of experienced screenwriters including Carmen López-Areal (“It Was Always Me”), Marina Efron (“It Was Always Me,” “I Am Luna”), Antonio Hernández Centeno (“Caronte,” “Unauthorized Living”), Ramón Tarrés (“The Cook of Castamar,” “Toy Boy”), and Ian de la Rosa (“Veneno,” “I’m Being Me”).

Pedro Uriol, executive producer Morena Films, said: “ ‘The Invisible Girl’ will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena’; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”

Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, Beta VP sales and acquisitions, said: “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, ‘The Invisible Girl’ is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning South of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”

Beta is handling international distribution rights, apart from America, Asia-Pacific and Iberia. The series will be released in Spain by Disney +.