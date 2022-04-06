Beta Film’s Thriller Series ‘Agent Hamilton – New Missions’ Sells to the U.S., Northern Europe

Beta Film’s high-concept spy thriller cycle “Agent Hamilton – New Missions” has scored a series of territory deals, including the U.S. and Northern Europe.

The stand-alone reboot of the “Agent Hamilton” series has been sold to MHz for the U.S., TV2 in Norway, DR for Denmark, NPO for Netherlands and Syn for Island.

Based on the iconic novels and characters by best-selling author Jan Guillou, as was its predecessor “Agent Hamilton,” “New Missions” is produced by Dramacorp Pampas Studios in co-production with TV4/C-More, Beta Film and ZDF.

In further deals on its 2022 MipTV slate, the Munich-based international distributor has sold to France Télévision and Israel’s Hot Network the Norwegian YA series “Rod Knock,” a Fenomen and Storyline Studios production for NRK, which is back for Season 3, and was honored with seven Gullruten awards in 2021.

Meanwhile, “The Wall – The Orchard,” the Season 3 of French-Canadian thriller series “The Wall,” is traveling around the globe via Beta, inking deals with GSN in the U.S., Cosmopolitan TV in Spain, NBC Universal Global Networks in France, and Safe Media in the Middle East and Africa.

Produced by Quebec-based Pixcom, “The Wall – The Orchard” marks the return of Detective Sergeant Celine Trudeau to her childhood home to face an event that traumatized her when she was 16: the sordid murder of her cousin and best friend Veronique.

Beta Film announced on Tuesday that it had closed a raft of major deals over Europe and beyond to Spanish TV dramas “You Shall Not Lie” and “La Fortuna,” two of the most successful recent originals produced by Movistar Plus, Spain’s biggest pay-TV/SVOD operator.