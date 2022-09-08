Beta Film Trumpets Botswana, Seychelles Deals, Global Punch of Banner Territory-By-Territory Sales (EXCLUSIVE)   

Munich-based Beta Film, one of Europe’s biggest truly independent TV-film groups, has licensed to PPCW Media for Hong Kong and Macau International Emmy winner “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Kyle MacLachan and Sofia Helin.

PPC Media has also acquired Alejandro Amenábar’s Movistar Plus+ original “La Fortuna,” with Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, a tale of piracy, court room battles and historical justice set between the U.S. and Spain.

Reaching more remote places, Beta has also closed Mongolia with Hulegu Media, on “Sisi” a mix of sex, politics and period glam from RTL, Beta and Story House, a modern mindset take on a film icon.

In further banner title deals when it comes to far-flung lands,“Hotel Portofino” – escribed as “a high-profile, classy affair” by The Times, the period drama, toplining Natascha McElhone as a hotel owner on a swish 1926 Italian Riviera – has now been sold by Beta to New Zealand and South Africa.

The deals come as Beta has also sold Seychelles public broadcaster “My Little Sister,” produced by Vega. Botswana BTV has acquired over 200 hours of content topped by Andie MacDowell-starrer “Cedar Cove,” from Orchard Road and the Hallmark Channel.

The Seychelles, Botswana or Mongolia don’t normally make headlines. In fact, they don’t normally make sales lists at all. But their sales carries larger point.

These series haven’t just travelled to the four corners of the earth, they’ve sold massively to major clients. “Atlantic Crossing” has closed 75 territories, among them U.S/Canada (PBS Masterpiece), Australia (SBS), Italy (Rai), Spain (Movistar Plus+), Germany (NDR/Magenta TV Telekom), Austria (ORF) and Israel (HOT).

Taking 2021’s Mipcom Canneseries by storm, “Sisi” has been licensed over 100 territories, among them Italy (Mediaset), France (TF1), TV 4 (Scandi), Latam (STARZ), Spain (Disney), NPO (Netherlands), CEE (Viasat) and Australia (SBS).

First Hallmark Channel original “Cedar Cove” has clinched 130 territories, clients counting ProSiebenSat1 (Germany), Channel Five (U.K.) and TF1 (France).

“La Fortuna’s” territory tally currently stands at 65, including HBO for the Nordics and CEE, Sky Germany and SBS Australia.

An Eagle Eye production for BBC UKTV and Britbox, “Hotel Portofino” has run up 55 territory sales on all five continents, from PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel to Britbox, Sky Italia, all Scandinavian public broadcasters and Sony in Portugal.

One of global streamers’ main plays for talent is, quite rightly, their global reach.

Super Indie champions of often doing it the traditional way, selling territory-by-territory, can still license much or near all of the world. But that doesn’t mean they’re giving new outlets the cold shoulder. Ironically one sales driver is now the insatiable appetite of established players’ new VOD services as well as regional deals with global OTT players.