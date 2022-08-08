BET+ Buys South African Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Pulse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BET+ has picked up the U.S. streaming rights to South African-produced sci-fi survival thriller “Pulse.”

“Pulse” tells the explosive story of an electromagnetic pulse that disables a secure building and disrupts the bio-electric signals in everyone’s minds, trapping a group of video game designers and turning each floor into a psychotic battlefield. The show questions whether the modern human race can really survive without the technology that defines our way of life today.

The series shot in South Africa as well as Mauritius.

The 6 x 60’ show was created by Hilton Treves, the visionary Oscar and BAFTA-winning VFX team behind such films as “Skyfall,” “Harry Potter,” “Fargo” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” The team includes executive producer Steve Lanning, producers Jake Lanning, Ben Lanning and Potego Matseke, writer Stephen R. Clarke, and director and producer Sallas De Jager.

“Pulse” is produced by Media Musketeers, Forlan Film, Showmax and The Mediapro Studio.

The cast includes Tarryn Wyngaard (“Raised By Wolves,” “The Tree”), Thapelo Mokoena (“Trackers,” “Nothing For Mahala”), Carel Nel (“Raised By Wolves,” “Grant”), Sven Ruygrok (“Spud,” “Zulu”) and Earl Wan (“Just Mates,” “Supercapitalist”).

Amcomri Entertainment-backed distributor Abacus Media Rights sold the show to BET+.

The streaming service, which, much like its cable channel counterpart, showcases programs from Black creators, is owned and operated by Paramount Streaming and Tyler Perry Studios. The SVOD recently revealed its summer slate of premieres, including “Martin,” “Bid for Love” and “I Love Us.”

“Pulse” debuted on MultiChoice-backed streaming service Showmax in South Africa in May. It will launch on BET+ on Aug. 18.