‘Jurassic World’ Producer Frank Marshall’s ‘Picabo’ Among Olympics Channel Programming Ahead of Beijing Games – Global Bulletin

PROGRAMMING

“Picabo,” co-directed by Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn and Hollywood producing legend Frank Marshall (the Jason Bourne, Jurassic World and Indiana Jones franchises), is among the programming revealed by the Olympics Channel ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which commences Feb. 4.

The programming includes stories of winter athletes past and present. “Picabo” illustrates the life and career of U.S. Olympic downhill alpine skiing champion Picabo Street, both an idol and a mentor to Vonn. The film is available exclusively on Peacock in the U.S., and in the rest of the world at Olympics.com. “A Brilliant Curling Story” revisits the story of five unassuming but fiercely driven Scottish women who overcame the odds to win a historic gold medal for Great Britain at the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002.

“On Edge,” a docu-series produced by Bunim Murray Productions (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) features six of ice dancing’s highest-ranking couples as they prepare for their biggest challenge – qualifying for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Two new winter episodes on “From the Top,” Elton John’s production company Rocket Sports, sees Austrian Olympic snowboarder Anna Gasser and American ice skater Nathan Chen paired with contemporaries from the world of music – Sofia Carson and Hayley Kiyoko.

Four-episode original series “From the Start” tells the stories of short-track speed skater Arianna Fontana (Italy), world champion snowboarder Mark McMorris (Canada), Olympic luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer (U.S.) and multi-sport Paralympic star Oksana Masters (U.S.), sees each athlete share the story of how they reached the pinnacle of their sport.

COMPETITION

Netflix India has revealed Take Ten, a short film workshop and competition that aims to discover and support emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds in India. Ten filmmakers will be given an opportunity to attend workshops by directors Abhishek Chaubey, Hansal Mehta and Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi and producer Guneet Monga and then to make a fully funded short film with a $10,000 grant. The films will be shown on Netflix’s India YouTube channel.

Take Ten is sponsored by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which has dedicated $100 million a year over five years to setting underrepresented communities up for success in the TV and film industries through programs all around the world. The initiative is led by film critic and former Variety contributor Anupama Chopra.

APPOINTMENTS

Roughcut TV, producer of HBO Max and Channel 4 series “Stath Lets Flats” has appointed Inez Gordon and Ben Worsfield as development producers to work across comedy and drama in developing the company’s expanding production slate. Worsfield recently produced produced “The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk” season 2 for BBC Two, and, prior to that, was senior development producer at Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s production company, Stolen Picture. Gordon worked on “This Country” at BBC Three and in 2019 produced Gbemisola Ikumelo’s short “Brain in Gear,” which won the best short program BAFTA.

HOSTS

Television presenter A.J. Odudu and comedian Tom Allen have joined this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards presenting team as the co-hosts of BAFTA’s red carpet show on March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Their interviews with nominees and guests will be streamed live across BAFTA’s social channels. As previously announced, Rebel Wilson will host this year’s film awards ceremony.