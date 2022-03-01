BBC Studios, Sky Deutschland Strike Factual Content Output Deal for Germany

BBC Studios and Sky Deutschland have agreed an output deal for factual content in Germany.

The long-term partnership agreement will see Sky Deutschland as the pay TV home for BBC Studios premium factual content in Germany, which will include 150 hours of factual titles from the BBC Studios catalogue. The factual output from BBC Studios can be seen on Sky Deutschland’s Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries channels.

BBC Studios titles acquired under the deal include “Greta Thunberg A Year to Change the World,” “Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic,” “David Attenborough: The Sound of Nature” and “Primates.”

In 2019, BBC Studios signed a partnership with Germany’s ZDF to produce factual shows, which includes the upcoming “Green Planet” presented by David Attenborough, alongside co-developing scripted TV series. BBC Studios is home to the Natural History Unit, which produces several award-winning factual shows.

The BBC Studios , Sky Deutschland deal was revealed on Tuesday during the BBC Studios annual Showcase event.

Salim Mukaddam, senior WP, Europe, the Middle East and Africa content sales for BBC Studios, said: “BBC Studios produces and represents the most authoritative and compelling factual content in the world. Our partners clearly agree as our content has never been more in demand. This new partnership provides Sky Deutschland with long-term access to our award-winning documentaries as the backbone of their new channels. Alongside our strategic partnership with ZDF, German audiences will now able to access a broad range of the very best factual titles from BBC Studios.”

Christian Asanger, VP entertainment at Sky Deutschland, said: “Documentaries are one of the most popular program genres and are also in great demand among our customers. We are pleased to complement our various entertainment offerings on our two channel brands Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries with outstanding BBC Studios productions next to the numerous exclusive Sky Originals.”