BBC Studios Sets First Look Development Deal With Talent Agency Diving Bell Group, Engages Kelly Webb-Lamb

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. broadcaster BBC, has revealed a first look and development deal with London-based talent and entertainment company Diving Bell Group.

Founded by Kim Butler and Justin Girdler in 2017, Diving Bell represents creators and innovators in the purpose-led space including model, trans activist and cultural figure Munroe Bergdorf; feminist author, illustrator and influencer Florence Given (“Women Don’t Owe You Pretty,” “Octopus”); Gina Martin, who successfully led the national campaign to make upskirting illegal; and Emma Gannon whose careers podcast “Ctrl Alt Delete” has amassed over 10 million downloads.

The deal gives BBC Studios a first look at content ideas from Diving Bell clients for the purpose of collaborating to develop these ideas and pitch for commissions. To lead the process, BBC Studios has teamed with industry veteran and diversity champion Kelly Webb-Lamb, formerly Channel 4’s deputy director of programs, who has worked with Diving Bell’s talent on a one-to-one basis to identify opportunities for further development by the talent and the BBC Studios digital originals team.

BBC Studios TalentWorks director of talent Paul Hembury said: “BBC Studios TalentWorks seeks to work with innovative new storytellers, and that’s why we’re delighted to be partnering with Diving Bell and supporting them and their impressive talent to develop ideas, enabling them tell even bigger, bolder stories.”

Girdler said: “As a young business we’re really proud to have already contributed to the significant success of several prominent individuals and to their incredible work. We’re attracted to talent and partners who are bold, compassionate and creative – all of which we find the team at TalentWorks to be.”

Butler added: “We’re honored and excited to have begun a partnership with the wonderful team at BBC Studios. We’re all very confident we can produce some important and empowering projects together.”