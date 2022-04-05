BBC Studios Pacts With Discovery for ‘This is MY House,’ ‘The Great Sewing Bee’ Italian Versions

BBC Studios’ BAFTA nominated amateur sewing competition format “The Great Sewing Bee” from Love Productions and “This is MY House,” the guessing game from Expectation, will be adapted for Discovery in Italy.

The six-part Italian version of “The Great Sewing Bee,” is produced locally by Blu Yazmine and will stream air on Discovery June in June, followed by Real Time in the fall. Known locally as “Tailor Made – Chi ha la stoffa?,” the competition hosted by Tommaso Zorzi follows a group of competitors who will race against the clock in three sewing challenges each week in a bid to be crowned the country’s best amateur sewer.

Created by Richard Bacon and Nick Weidenfeld and produced by Expectation for BBC One, “This is MY House” invites four contestants each week to convince a panel of celebrity judges and the audience at home that the house is indeed theirs. Only one of the contestants will be telling the truth. Produced locally by Casta Diva and known as “Questa è casa mia,” the six-part series will be also presented by Zorzi. Production is underway with the series set to air next month on Real Time.

The deals were brokered by Tommaso Muffato, format sales executive at BBC Studios.

André Renaud, senior VP, global format sales for BBC Studios, said: “Audience demand for feel-good entertainment series continues apace and both formats have a proven track record for drawing audiences across all age groups.”

Laura Carafoli, senior VP and chief content officer, Discovery Italy, said: “After the great success of ‘Bake Off,’ our long-standing partnership with BBC Studios continues to expand, with a shared goal of bringing top-shelf content to the Italian market.”