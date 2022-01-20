BBC Studios Partners With ‘Animals’ Producer Sarah Brocklehurst, Brock Media

BBC Studios has struck a partnership deal with Brock Media, the new U.K. production company founded by “Animals” producer Sarah Brocklehurst.

BBC Studios have also reserved an option to take an equity stake in the business.

The deal covers development, production and distribution of both television and film with a view to producing content for global audiences. Brock Studios plans to work with leading U.K. talent as well as international creatives.

As well as BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Brocklehurst, who brings over a decade of experience across television, film and theater, Brock Studios is led by former ITV and Big Talk exec Katie Brown, who is the company’s head of development (having been recently promoted from development executive), associate producer Rohina Cameron-Perera, who was previously at Empress Films, and ex-Film4 development executive Mélys Codo.

“I couldn’t be happier partnering with BBC Studios to launch Brock Media, an ambitious new production company that brings together exceptional talent across all forms of media to produce television and films for a global audience,” Brocklehurst said in a statement. “We are passionate about storytelling and championing creative excellence. Our story starts here.”

Mark Linsey, BBC Studios’ chief creative officer, added: “Sarah is a bold and fearless creative with a strong track record of creating distinctive stories with honesty, humour and heart. She is part of an up-and-coming generation of new talent which we are delighted to support, and we’re hugely excited about what this partnership could achieve.”

BBC Studios, which is the British broadcaster’s commercial arm, recently announced investment in two other indie labels, Clerkenwell Films and House Productions, which they ascribe to their drive to support British talent.

The company has been nurturing a portfolio of equity investments in 12 U.K. independent production labels across scripted and unscripted including “Killing Eve” creators Sid Gentle Films and “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong’s Various Artists Ltd.