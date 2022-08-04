BBC Storyville Commissioning Editor Philippa Kowarsky Departs, Eva Yates to Be Interim Contact

BBC Storyville commissioning editor Philippa Kowarsky is departing the corporation to pursue other ventures. Director of BBC Film Eva Yates will be the interim commissioning contact for BBC Storyville until a replacement for Kowarsky is found.

In a notice to BBC staff, seen by Variety, Yates wrote: “I’m writing to let you know that Philippa Kowarsky will be leaving the team to pursue other ventures outside of the BBC. I would like to personally thank Philippa for her contribution to the success of Storyville over the past year, during which time she has built a rich and varied slate of films. I wish her all the best for her future plans.”

“We will update you soon on next steps for Storyville. In the interim, please come to me with any issues or commissioning decisions that may arise,” Yates added.

As director of BBC Film, Yates already had oversight of Storyville. Variety has confirmed that BBC Storyville and BBC Film will remain separate brands. A call for Kowarsky’s replacement will be issued in due course.

Kowarsky, executive producer of 2021 Sundance winner “Flee,” joined the prestigious documentary brand less than a year ago, with a focus on identifying and co-producing outstanding original documentary feature films from around the world. She replaced Mandy Chang, who left to join Fremantle.

Kowarsky joined the BBC from Cinephil, the international sales and advisory firm which she founded in 1997 and where she was MD. At Cinephil she represented and oversaw a diverse slate of films including Joshua Oppenheimer and Christine Cynn’s BAFTA winning “The Act of Killing” and Alexander Nanau’s Academy and BAFTA and Oscar nominated “Collective.”

Kowarsky’s credits also include Dror Moreh’s Oscar nominated “The Gatekeepers” and Andre Singer’s Peabody and Emmy winning “Night Will Fall.”