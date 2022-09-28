BBC Unveils Factual, Arts Winter Slate Including Judi Dench, Elon Musk, Virgil Abloh and More

BBC have unveiled their fall/winter arts and factual slate including documentaries on Elon Musk and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically died last year at the age of 41, as well as a new Louis Theroux series in which he interviews stars including Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

“I’ve been in my new role for four months and I’ve been blown away by the sheer range, scale and quality of programming coming out of the factual, arts and classical music departments,” said Kate Phillips, director for unscripted. “From stand out documentaries like ‘The Real Mo Farah’ and ‘Freddie’s Field of Dreams’ to the BBC Proms and the launch of ‘Frozen Planet II,’ the team here are at the very top of their game, bringing audiences high impact, uniquely public service content at its very best. We’ve got plenty more to look forward to in the months ahead and I’m excited to unveil such an impressive array of diverse new content featuring big and upcoming talent, and bringing us new perspectives, incredible access and big moments for everyone.”

Check out some of the newest additions to the slate below:

“Race Across the World”: the third instalment of the Studio Lambert-produced series, which sees teams competing to travel across six time zones entirely by land and sea.

“Louis Theroux Interviews”: The award-winning filmmaker sits down with a host of stars in this new series, including Judi Dench, Stormzy, Rita Ora, Bear Grylls, Yungblud and Katherine Ryan.

“Forensics: The Real CSI”: returning for a third series, this Blast Films show follows West Midlands Police using real-life forensic science to catch criminals.

“Craft Your Own Christmas With Stacey Solomon” (working title): Stacey Solomon shows viewers how to have a fabulous but cost-effective Christmas in this Optomen-produced show.

“Virgil Abloh: How To Be Both” (working title): The story of Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh’s meteoric rise, which was tragically cut short by cancer. A WhyNow production.

“Simon Schama’s History Of Now” (working title): Historan Simon Schama examines the post-war generation in this Oxford Films production.

“Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen” (working title): BBC Studios produces this three-part series about the queen of crime novels, Agatha Christie.

“Una Marson: Our Lost Caribbean Voice”: Douglas Road Productions tell the story of Caribbean poet, playwright and campaigner Una Mason, who challenged the limits of 1900s society.

“Coppélia”: An adaptation of the beloved ballet, combining animation and live-action dance.

“Mission Jurassic” (working title): Using science and technology, this BBC Studios Science Unit and Ideacom International co-production will explore a mass dinosaur graveyard in Wyoming.

“The Elon Musk Show”: From 72 Films, this three-part documentary promises to lift the lid on the real billionaire.