BBC Chief Content Officer Responds to Emily Maitlis’ Criticism of the Broadcaster: ‘There Was No Government Influence’

The BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore responded to former “Newsnight” host Emily Maitlis’s criticism of the broadcaster.

Moore strongly refuted Maitlis’s suggestion that the broadcaster had apologized with “speed” after press officers for the U.K. government complained about a “Newsnight” introduction.

“Why had the BBC immediately and publicly sought to confirm the Government spokesman’s opinion?” Maitlis asked during her MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday evening. “Without any kind of due process? It makes no sense for an organisation that is admirably, famously rigorous about procedure – unless it was perhaps sending a message of reassurance directly to the Government itself?”

Moore refuted Maitlis’s suggestion there was any collusion between the BBC and the Government. “In no way was there any influence from the government or from the [BBC] board,” Moore said. “I think due process was followed and there was a breach of editorial standards.”

“[Anything] that addresses impartial news right now is incredibly important and obviously impartiality is a massive subject for the BBC,” said Moore. But she stressed that impartiality is a “cornerstone” of the corporation’s ethos. “As far as the BBC is concerned […] they expect our journalists to leave our personal opinions at the door. […] it’s a cornerstone of the BBC and what we offer.”

During her speech, Maitlis criticized what she described as “both sides-ism” in journalism. However, in her response at the festival during a BBC panel on Thursday morning, Moore pointed out that it’s important to report the news without an agenda. “‘Both-sides-ism’ is an interesting way of describing it,” Moore said. “If it’s extremes that’s not right […] it means due impartiality on every subject.”

She also confirmed the corporation would be reviewing all programs, including children’s shows, for signs of bias. “Quite right we should constantly review and check ourselves,” she said. “Those reviews are just business as usual for us.”