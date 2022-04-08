BBC’s ‘Dodger’ Gets Soundtrack Release – Global Bulletin

BBC family comedy “Dodger,” which launched on children’s channel CBBC and migrated to the flagship BBC One channel, has gotten an official soundtrack release.

Universal International Studios and Back Lot Music released the official soundtrack, which features original music written by Joel Cadbury and Will Harper. You can stream the soundtrack now via all major global digital streaming platforms. The BBC series is inspired by Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” and takes place before the events of the classic novel and proposes a backstory for The Artful Dodger and Fagin’s gang in 1830s Victorian London.

“Dodger” is written by Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery, with Charlie Higson guest writing an episode. Thomas directs alongside Hildegard Ryan. Executive producers include Thomas and Montgomery. Mark Freeland is executive producer for Universal International Studios.

Said Thomas: “The music Joel and Will composed for ‘Dodger’ is more than just a soundtrack. It’s a work of art in its own right. The score perfectly captures the anarchic, scary, hilarious, emotional and thrilling pace of the show and like all the best theme tunes, it’s impossible to imagine ‘Dodger’ without this score. I genuinely think they have created one of the best TV soundtracks of all time.”

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales for the show.

AWARDS

The TV Foundation, in association with the Edinburgh TV Festival, has revealed the winners of the 5th annual New Voice Awards.

In a first for the awards, a newly introduced category of best social series was voted for by the public. Digital influencer Munya Chawawa took the prize for his hugely popular, BAFTA-nominated YouTube series, “Race Around Britain,” co-produced by Expectation and Chawawa’s production company, Munz Made It.

Best web series went to Stevo theMadMan for his “StevotheDadMan Show” and Channel 4 scored a double for their On the Edge anthology film, “Cradled.” Chloe Wicks received the Victor Adebodun Debut Director Award and Nessah Muthy took home the best debut writer prize, supported by Big Deal Films. Former Premier League footballer turned presenter, Micah Richards, won the best debut presenter award for his moving documentary, “Micah Richards: Tackling Racism” from Buzz16 for Sky Documentaries and the future presenter award went to Jameel Shariff.

In the All3Media New Script Award categories, there were wins for Freya Judd for comedy script “God Squad” and Jenny Takahashi Stark for drama script “Weirdly Normal.” A special commendation went to Laith Elzubaidi for the drama script “An Impossible Homecoming.”

ITV won the best broadcaster for new talent award supported by The Farm and Wall of Productions received the best company for new talent award, with Bad Wolf getting a special commendation in this category. The best agency for new talent went to InterTalent with Gritty Talent getting a special commendation.