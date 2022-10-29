BBC Comedy ‘Wreck’ Gets Season 2 Order (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Three comedy “Wreck” is set to return with a second season.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell and former acting director of BBC drama Ben Irving have given the sea-faring show another six-episode order, with creator Ryan J. Brown and Fremantle-owned Euston Film returning to make it in Northern Ireland in 2023.

“After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation are out for blood – hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship,” reads the logline. “Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation’s killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates and survive long enough to expose the next big thing in twisted entertainment. Things aren’t always safer on dry land…”

Euston Film will produce with the company’s Noemi Spanos exec producing. Brown also exec produces alongside Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Chris Baugh, who directed the first season, returns to direct and exec produce.

Fremantle are repping international rights. Season one is still available to watch on BBC streaming platform iPlayer.

“I’m really thrilled to be serving up another slice of ‘Wreck,'” said Brown. “We’ll be back, bigger and bloodier in 2023. To have BBC Three’s confidence in us reaffirmed is the best feeling. I’ve always had big plans for where our story could go and to fully realise that is an honour. At its heart ‘Wreck’ is a story about a group of underdogs fighting back and achieving the impossible and in some ways it felt like that when making [season] one, our immense ambition meant we were up against it, but our cast and crew lead by our fearless director, Chris Baugh powered through in an inspiring way. To see all of our hard work pay off is a privilege and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Baugh said: “I’m delighted that ‘Wreck’ is coming back for a second series. I am such a fan of Ryan’s writing and can’t wait to see where he takes this story. I’m very excited to see our incredible cast jump back into this unique world and I’m particularly proud that we are bringing the show back to Northern Ireland where we have a world class crew who put amazing work and creativity into the first season.”

Spanos added: “BBC Three greenlighting a second series at this early stage is such a testament to the incredible creative talent involved in making this show.”