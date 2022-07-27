Banijay Acquires Sony Pictures Television Germany

Banijay is acquiring Sony Pictures Film und Fernseh Produktions GmbH (Sony Pictures Television Germany) from Sony Pictures Television.

Led by Astrid Quentell and Mirek Nitsch, who will remain in position, the company will join Banijay Germany’s portfolio of labels. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The company is also set to undergo a name change.

Based in Cologne and in operation for over 25 years, Sony Pictures Television Germany’s successful shows include “Die Höhle der Löwen,” which has been on Vox since 2014; drama-comedy “Der Lehrer,” which has played nine seasons on RTL and won numerous awards; and ZDF crime series “Heldt.”

Founded in 2018 by Marcus Wolter and Banijay, Banijay Germany now has more than 1,200 employees. Leading titles include “Tatort Dresden, Schlag den Star” (“Beat the Star”), “TV Total,” “Wer wird Millionär?” (“Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”), “Kitchen Impossible,” “The Masked Singer” and “Promi Big Brother” (“Celebrity Big Brother”).

Marcus Wolter, CEO, Banijay Germany said: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Astrid, Mirek, and their team, to the Banijay family. With its strong format brands and high production values, the entity certainly fits perfectly into our group. We have always believed in maintaining the independence and individuality of our labels in order to shape the future of entertainment together, and with the power of this group behind them, we have every confidence, the company will thrive in its new home.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay said: “Talent, talent, talent — our priority, and at the core of our group. From brilliant talent, brilliant ideas are born, and in growing our collective, we strive to further strengthen our world-class, multi-genre portfolio of IP. With Astrid and Mirek, we have a proven duo who can develop high-quality shows that thrive locally and have the universality to tap into audiences globally. They are a very welcome and complimentary addition to our expert-led German operation.”

Astrid Quentell, MD, Sony Pictures Television Germany, added: “We are very excited to become part of the Banijay family! Under a new flag, so to speak, and with a great tailwind, we will be able to continue and expand our successful, and always exciting, history with our entire team.”

Sony Pictures Television Germany, will soon launch a new edition of “Glücksrad” (“Wheel of Fortune”) on RTLZWEI.

Pictured: “Heldt”