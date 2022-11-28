Banijay Teams with Fiction’Air on TF1’s French Thriller Set in Germany’s Black Forest (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay (“Marie Antoinette”) has boarded “Les disparus de la Forêt Noire,” a gritty French thriller starring Hélène de Fougerolles (“Balthazar”), Gregory Fitoussi (“St Tropez,” “Spiral”) and Tcheky Karyo (“The Missing,” “Baptiste”).

Commissioned by TF1, “Les Disparus de la Forêt Noire,” is co-produced by Banijay Studios France, Fiction’Air, Belga Productions and RTBF. The premium drama will be distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

“Les disparus de la Forêt Noire” is set in the heart of the Black Forest, at a binational military base near the French-German border, where twelve bodies, all men, are found in a mass grave. The victims are both French and German, with the murders committed over three decades. Judge Camille Hartmamnn, played by Hélène de Fougerolles, has a connection to the case, her memory has been impaired after a car accident. Yet, this macabre discovery revives memories Hartmann believed to be buried. Meanwhile, veteran French officer Franz Agerland (Tcheky Karyo) joins forces with young German police officer Erik Maes (Gregory Fitoussi) to investigate the case.

“Les Disparus de la Forêt Noire” is a tense and gripping thriller, with premium production values bringing a cinematic feel to the drama,” said Carole Della Valle, executive producer at Banijay Studios France.

“With a big-name cast in place, known both here in France and internationally, we are confident the drama will engage the TF1 audience and beyond with the support of Banijay Rights,” Della Vella continued.

Fiction’ Air, which is part of Banijay, is the production vehicle founded by Nagui, one of France’s most famous TV hosts and producers. Nagui said “Les Disparus de la Forêt Noire” underscores “Fiction’Air’s ambition to offer new series on the national and international scene.”

Banijay France, led by François de Brugada, has been ramping up its output in upscale scripted titles. The company encompasses scripted labels such as Alain Goldman’s Montmartre Films, as well as Marathon, Shine Fiction, Terence and Banijay Studios France, the company behind “Marie Antoinette,” the series created by Deborah Davis (“The Favorite”) which has sold to Australia, the U.S. and U.K. with further deals to be announced soon.

Banijay also a footprint in the U.K., U.S., Australia, Nordics, Germany, Benelux, Iberia, Belgium, Israel, Italy, Poland and India.